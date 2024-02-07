



Few bands can lay claim to the longevity and impact that Blue Öyster Cult has enjoyed, and the band is making good on its legacy with the announcement of a new and final offering, titled Ghost Stories. Spearheaded by the “So Supernatural” single, the album follows up on 2019’s The Symbol Remains to present a collection of “lost gems” – songs that were in varying stages of completion, some from workshopping albums and performance rehearsals – spanning the period of 1978 to 2016, collected by original audio engineer and longtime BÖC associate George Geranios. Ghost Stories was produced by Steve Schenck and Richie Castellano, the two transferring the tracks from their original analog tapes to digital audio and utilizing A.I. and other technologies to recover the material, including recordings by original keyboardist/guitarist Allen Lanier, who passed away in 2013. Additional recording and overdubbing was done by Castellano with founders Eric Bloom and Donald “Buck Dharma” Roeser working with members of the band’s extended family, including the original sibling rhythm section of Joe and Albert Bouchard on bass and drums, respectively, as well as drummers Rick Downey and Jules Radino, and bassist/vocalist Kasim Sulton. An A.I.-generated and reference-laden video for “So Supernatural,” as well as an interview with Castellano and Schenck explaining the production process behind the album and the video are available to view now. Ghost Stories will be released on April 12 via Frontiers Music Srl with pre-orders now available in digital, CD, and vinyl formats.









Blue Öyster Cult

Website, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram

Frontiers Music Srl

Website, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)