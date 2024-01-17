



Formed in 2016 and officially launched in 2019, Blitz Vega released a minimal but palpable output before bassist and co-founder Andy Rourke passed away last year. Now, Kav Sandhu is honoring the legacy of his late bandmate on what would have been his 60th birthday with the announcement of Blitz Vega’s full-length studio debut; written and recorded over the span of five years, mostly during the pandemic, Northern Gentleman showcases 10 tracks written by Rourke and Sandhu, with the latter explaining that “Every song tells a story and personally takes me back to a memory recording that song – the drive to the studio, that conversation or whatever happened surrounding the recording session.” Due to Rourke’s fluctuating health and the lockdowns, these sessions held a certain urgency and frequency, the band constantly adapting to the situation at hand, including the cancellation of three U.S.tours; calling the Los Angeles studio the band’s “happy zone,” Sandhu comments that the constant writing and recording was “what Andy, all the lads in the band, and I wanted to make work more than anything.”

Regarding the title of Northern Gentleman, Sandhu explains that it refers to an inside joke in which he’d refer to Rourke as a “northern gentleman” to label partners – “It just felt right,” and “I just hope it makes Andy proud.” Featured on Northern Gentleman is the “Strong Forever” single, originally released as a standalone in late 2022, and marking the first time Rourke would record with his former bandmate in The Smiths, guitar legend Johnny Marr, since that band’s 1987 dissolution. Also on the album are the “L.A. Vampire” and “Lost & Found” singles, with the album produced by Rourke, Sandhu, Will Kennedy, Jagz Kooner, and Z-Trip. Northern Gentleman is due for release on April 26 via FutureSonic Records, CEN, and The Orchard.







Rounding out Blitz Vega are guitarists Thom Arizmendi and Greg Gent, drummer Craig Eriksson, and keyboardist Asa Brown, with Rourke on bass and Sandhu on guitar and lead vocals. “I have no idea about writing new music as Blitz Vega,” he says, clarifying that the band plans to tour and release all the recordings with Rourke, “I promised this to Andy.” Rourke had also been a member of darkwave and alt. rock group D.A.R.K., featuring Olé Koretsky and the late Dolores O’Riordan, best known as the vocalist for The Cranberries.

