



With the release date of the band’s debut album being pushed back several months, compounded by the untimely passing of a founding member, Blitz Vega continues to push forward with the release of a new single. “Love City” sees the duo of Andy Rourke and Kav Sandhu celebrating the California lifestyle, reveling in the excitement of seemingly endless opportunities in being a musician in the sun-soaked heart of Los Angeles; driven by dashes of gritty ’70s New York City punk and splashes of electronica, Sandhu states that, “This song is about experiencing your own individual journey but ultimately ending up in the same place/viewpoint as the people you meet along the way,” clarifying that it’s a happy and hopeful song. “Love City” follows up on such singles as “Disconnected,” “LA Vampire,” “Lost & Found,” and “Strong Forever,” the latter of which notably featured renowned guitarist Johnny Marr, Rourke’s band mate in The Smiths. All five singles will be featured on the full-length debut Northern Gentleman, originally to have been released on April 26, but now pushed back to September 25 via FutureSonic Records.







Northern Gentleman is titled in honor of Rourke, who passed away on May 19, 2023, with Sandhu fulfilling a promise to his band mate and Blitz Vega co-founder to complete the record and take the band on the road, which culminated in a recent performance at Scala in London. He is now joined by keyboardist Asa Brown, guitarists Rex Roulette and Greg Gent, and drummer Craig Eriksson, with George Yelding taking over Rourke’s position on bass. The album was produced by Rourke, Sandhu, Will Kennedy, Jagz Kooner, and Z-Trip.

Blitz Vega

Andy Rourke

Kav Blaggers

FutureSonic Records

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)