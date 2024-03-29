



Blak Emoji and Whitney Tai have both been carving their own niches in modern electro and dark alt. music, and now, the two have unveiled their latest collaborative single under the banner of Blaktai. “Behind the Wheel” sees the duo covering the 1987 hit single by Depeche Mode with a decidedly meditative and downtempo rendition that eventually builds into a throbbing dance track that fans of the original track can surely stomp their feet to. The song is now available to purchase/stream via most major digital outlets, marking the third single from the duo after 2023’s “All Night” and the 2018 “Skin” debut. Dubbed the “Goth Eurhythmics” by fans and critics, Tai and Blak Emoji met in 2017 and reunited in 2023 for a series of live performances; more music is currently in the works from both artists under their individual outlets, as well as collaboratively – Tai is working on her third solo album to follow up on 2020’s Apogee, and has also appeared on recordings by goth/rock collective Beauty in Chaos, while Blak Emoji released his Antideux album in December of 2023, and has created remixes for the likes of Dread Risks, SPANKTHENUN, and Fact Pattern.





