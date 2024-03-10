



Last year saw the duo of Brian Belknap and Adam Collier venturing beyond the synthpop predilections of BlakLight even further into darkwave territory with tHE pADDED rOOM, followed over the next few months by several standalone singles. Now, the band has added Omar Quiñones to their ranks with the release of “Blind Vision” to signal the band’s forthcoming album, titled The Haunting of Us. With Quiñones providing additional backing vocals, the song is supplemented by two instrumental tracks, “Don’t Assume that We Are Alright” and “Broken Soul,” with plans to release a maxi-single in May that will include remixes, the track “You Will Never Be Alone” as the B-side, and a cover of The Church’s “Reptile.” The Haunting of Us is due to arrive in summer, following up on the aforementioned tHE pADDED rOOM; in the interim, the band also released “Innocence Lost,” “Coma,” “Wicked Face,” “Prey,” and “BlakChristmas” as singles. “Blind Vision” was released on Friday, March 8, and is available now on Bandcamp.







BlakLight is also scheduled to perform at this year’s Mechanismus event, titled Defiance; running from Tuesday, June 25 to Saturday, June 29, Defiance will feature live performances by 2 Libras, Dread Risks, EVA X, Assemblage 23, Mari Kattman, ESA, Matt Hart, Seraphim System, Negative Format, Caustic, iVardensphere, Unter Null, Cylab, Ratio Strain, Covenant, Stoneburner, Combichrist, Inertia, God Module, Dracula Party, Haujobb, Riotlegion, Llumen, and more. Also part of the vent will be DJ sets, a Void Signal trivia night, a spoken word reading by Donna Lynch, and panels addressing the women of industrial and the role of current electro/industrial-focused record labels.





BlakLight

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram

Mechanismus: Defiance

Website, Facebook, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)