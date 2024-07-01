



Newfoundland black metal duo Artach has announced the release of a new EP, titled Sgrios, which will see the band pursuing a more industrialized sound and aesthetic. Citing the influence of industrial/metal acts like Fear Factory, Pain, Rammstein, and others, guitarist/bassist Sruthán explains that the EP is intended to keep the band in a heigtened state of experimentation leading up to Artach’s third full-length album this fall; “At first, we thought about calling it a different project name,” he says, “but quickly realized we could and would make it close enough to the Artach style to keep the name,” with the title of Sgrios translating to English as “destroy, ruin, ravage, annihilate, etc.” With themes about technology and apocalypse, sometimes even in a suggestive and tongue-in-cheek manner, the EP will be released on July 6, spearheaded by the “Frozen Factory” single and lyric video, which Sruthán says was the last song written for the EP and serves as a bridge between Artach’s previous style and the new sound. Sgrios follows up on Artach’s From the Frozen Vault EP of remastered 2020 singles, with pre-orders now available on Bandcamp. Formed in the spring of 2019 by Sruthán and vocalist/keyboardist/drummer Fíochmhar, Artach has thus far released the 2020 debut Chronicles of a Black Winter and 2021’s Sworn to Avenge, along with the standalone “Hell on Halloween” single, and covers of Venom and Cinderella.









Artach

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)