



Through his myriad projects, Bryan Black has proven to be an able-bodied collaborator, and his forthcoming Infinite Darkness album is no exception. “During Covid, I went back to my love and passion for songs,” Black explains, “For vocals. For danger. For soul.” As such, Infinite Darkness sees the artist taking his bleakly minimalist sound into more melodic realms, with the first taste being the “Ashes and Dust” single, featuring ACTORS frontman Jason Corbett providing not only vocals, but guitar as well. The song is available to stream in its primary album version, as well as an extended mix via Bandcamp.







Due for release on May 3 via Artoffact Records, Infinite Darkness also features vocal and instrumental contributions by The Cult’s Ian Astbury, Michele Lamy, Louisahhh, Front Line Assembly, Blush Response, and Speedy J. The album marks his sophomore full-length effort as Black Asteroid, following Thrust, released in 2017 via Last Gang Records; that album also featured Lamy, as well as Zola Jesus, and Cold Cave. Since then, Black has kept busy with numerous remixes, singles, and EPs. Of Infinite Darkness, he comments that it is a callback to his first record, Tension Filter, released in 1994 as Haloblack; “30 years later, I can still hear the same person and sound making this record in 2024.” Pre-orders for Infinite Darkness are now available in digital and CD formats.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)