



Since the mid ’90s, Billy Morrison has built up a reputation as a consummate professional, performing in such bands as The Cult, Circus Diablo, Royal Machines, Camp Freddy, and most notably in Billy Idol’s band, playing guitar alongside the legendary Steve Stevens. Now, he is embarking on yet another musical endeavor with The Morrison Project, revealing the introductory single, “Drowning.” Written and produced by Morrison, the song was written in the midst of the lockdowns, with the artist reflecting, “the world was steeped in unease, fear, and discontent – marked by riots, a global pandemic, and a struggling economy. It seemed as if the collective sentiment mirrored my own sense of anxiety and dissatisfaction.” Accompanying the single is a music video produced by Blue Chair Productions and directed by Devin Szell.







Mixed by Barry Pointer and mastered by Dave Donelly, The Morrison Project’s self-titled debut is due for release in April 19 via The Label Group’s TLG | ZOID sub-imprint. Recorded at various studios in Los Angeles, the album sees Morrison collaborating with the likes of Al Jourgenson, Steve Vai, Ozzy Osbourne, Linda Perry, John5, Darryl “DMC” McDaniels, Corey Taylor, Persia Numan, Billy Idol, Steve Stevens, and more. “Drowning” is available to stream via most major digital outlets.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)