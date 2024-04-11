Apr 2024 11

Lives Outgrown marks the third solo effort from acclaimed vocalist Beth Gibbons, with the release of “Reaching Out” marking the album’s second single. In contrast to the swinging bass-driven austerity of the preceding “Floating on a Moment,” the new song offers a greater sense of jazzy and brassy tension, with the accompanying video by Weirdcore presenting a psychedelic animated experience; furthermore, the video is offered in both a standard and interactive version, enabling the audience to participate in how the images and sound unfold. Both “Reaching Out” and “Floating on a Moment” are evocative of Gibbons’ past work in the noir-tinged trip-hop of Portishead, with Lives Outgrown due to be released on May 17 via Domino Record Co., with pre-orders available now; the album follows up on the 2002 Out of Season collaboration with Rustin Man (Talk Talk) and 2019’s Henryk Górecki: Symphony No. 3 (Symphony of Sorrowful Songs), on which the artist collaborated with the Polish National Radio Symphony Orchestra. Gibbons will then embark on a tour in support of the album from May 27-June 11, with performances in Paris, Lyon, Utrecht, Brussels, and London already sold out; other stops on the tour include Manchester, Berlin, Barcelona, Copenhagen, Zürich, and Edinburgh, with Gibbons also slated to perform on July 27 in Niigata, Japan. A full listing of dates and ticket links are available on her website.
 

 
