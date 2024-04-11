



Lives Outgrown marks the third solo effort from acclaimed vocalist Beth Gibbons, with the release of “Reaching Out” marking the album’s second single. In contrast to the swinging bass-driven austerity of the preceding “Floating on a Moment,” the new song offers a greater sense of jazzy and brassy tension, with the accompanying video by Weirdcore presenting a psychedelic animated experience; furthermore, the video is offered in both a standard and interactive version, enabling the audience to participate in how the images and sound unfold. Both “Reaching Out” and “Floating on a Moment” are evocative of Gibbons’ past work in the noir-tinged trip-hop of Portishead, with Lives Outgrown due to be released on May 17 via Domino Record Co., with pre-orders available now; the album follows up on the 2002 Out of Season collaboration with Rustin Man (Talk Talk) and 2019’s Henryk Górecki: Symphony No. 3 (Symphony of Sorrowful Songs), on which the artist collaborated with the Polish National Radio Symphony Orchestra. Gibbons will then embark on a tour in support of the album from May 27-June 11, with performances in Paris, Lyon, Utrecht, Brussels, and London already sold out; other stops on the tour include Manchester, Berlin, Barcelona, Copenhagen, Zürich, and Edinburgh, with Gibbons also slated to perform on July 27 in Niigata, Japan. A full listing of dates and ticket links are available on her website.













Beth Gibbons

Domino Record Co.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)