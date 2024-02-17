



Following up on the With a Smile debut, Best Ex has unveiled a remix of album track “Die For You” created by Soft Faith. Originally revealed as one of the album’s main singles, the song’s themes deal with the gatekeeping in the music industry, primarily carried out by males, who “manipulate bright eyed neophytes to the music scene into doing their bidding,” written by Best Ex founder Mariel Loveland with Luxtides – a.k.a. Danni Bouchard – and Andy Tongren; while the original version was rooted in the band’s artistic pop/rock sound, Soft Faith infuses the track with a darker synthpop tone that draws heavily on Kenny Fletcher’s influences in Depeche Mode, Wolfsheim, CHVRCHES, and others. “It’s like the polar opposite of the music I used to make when Kenny and I first met,” Loveland explains, stating that the remix afforded her the opportunity pursue darker sounds; she goes on to say that the collaboration stemmed from her previous work in Candy Hearts, when Fletcher had filled in as live guitarist during a tour. “It was a leap of faith. He was a stranger who became my lifeline,” she says, “he’s seen so much of my experience in the music industry – all the highs, lows, and double standards – that he really understood where ‘Die for You’ was coming from.” The Soft Faith remix of “Die For You” was released on Valentine’s Day, February 14.







Produced by Loveland with Tongren, With a Smile was released on October 6, 2023 via Iodine Recordings and Alcopop! Records. The album marks her debut as Best Ex following the 2017 dissolution of Candy Hearts, with the artist explaining, “I feel like I’ve aged a decade in three short years, and I think that’s all reflected on the album.” Prior to With a Smile, Loveland released the standalone singles, “Good at Feeling Bad,” “Bad Love,” and “Ice Cream Anti Social.”





Best Ex

Soft Faith

