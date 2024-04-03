



Düsseldorf based artist Ben Blutzukker has long brewed his own strange concoction of industrial and electro/metal, with a visual aesthetic drawn heavily from LEGO blocks. For his latest single, released on April 2, “Game of Life” offers up his own tribute to retro gaming – focusing on the ’80s and ’90s – and infusing 8bit chiptune modes; as the cover image references the original Mortal Kombat arcade game from 1992, the single also features remixes by Rabengott and Girls Under Glass. Furthermore, the music video was created in “Brickfilm” – LEGO stop motion – with visual callbacks to the aforementioned Mortal Kombat, as well as Super Mario Bros., Donkey Kong, Sonic the Hedgehog, Prince of Persia, Wolfenstein 3D, Tetris, and more. The “Game of Life” single is availavable via Bandcamp and all major digital outlets, with Blutzukker planning to release on April 30 of this year a full-length album, titled Build Your Idols, to feature 10 additional tracks in a six-panl digipak.









Ben Blutzukker

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)