



From the band’s latest EP comes the video for “Bad Taste,” the latest offering from Chicago post-punk outfit Bellhead. Directed by John A. Weaver, the video depicts the bass-driven duo of Ivan Russia and Karen Righeimer-Schock locked in a feverish chase as they try to elude a chaotic antagonist; “there is no ‘motivation’ behind why they are running,” the director explains, leaving the audience to decipher the narrative, while also dropping in clues that will throw the trail off to unsettle and captivate the viewer. The video utilizes a combination of 4k digital and Super 8mm film for a distinctive and hallucinatory atmosphere, shot on location in rural Wisconsin. Bellhead previously worked with Weaver in 2020 for the “Unicorn Bones” video, while the Good Intentions EP was released on May 5, 2023. Since then, Bellhead has been touring and performing live, with the Bad Taste Tour to run from April 6 to May 11; stops on the tour include Chicago, Kalamazoo, Memphis, Nashville, Indianapolis, Madison, Bloomington, Frot Wayne, and the opening show in Cudahy, WI sharing the bills with GoFight, Cyanotic, Sapphira Vee, Am.Psycho, Klack, and Clubdrugs. The Bad Taste Tour also features performances with Palm Ghosts, Tambourina, Cloud Maker, Won’t Stay Dead, Caustic, Cold Equations, and Stabbing Westward. A full listing of tour dates and ticket links can be found on Bellhead’s website.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)