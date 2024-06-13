



Ivan Russia and Karen Righeimer-Schock – the Chicago post-punk pair known as Bellhead – have been making the rounds over the past several years through several EP releases and rigorous touring. Now, the band has announced more dates for the Bad Taste Tour, which will see the bass-driven duo celebrating the “Bad Taste” single and video released earlier this year; going further west with dates running from July 19 to August 25 in New Mexico, South Dakota, and Colorado, as well as Wisconsin, Missouri, and Illinois, Bellhead will be sharing the stage with the likes of Sugar Skulls, Cassette Stress, RE:VIS:ER, Plague Garden, Funeral Process, Lockjaw, and more. A full listing of tour dates and ticket links can be found on the band’s website; the first leg of the Bad Taste Tour ran from April 6 to May 11. Directed by John A. Weaver, the video for “Bad Taste” was revealed on March 18, the song taken from Bellhead’s Good Intentions EP, released on May 5, 2023.









