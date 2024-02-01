



Dylan Desmond has been half of the Seattle doom metal band Bell Witch for more than a decade, utilizing the bass guitar as his primary instrument in the group’s funereal and cosmic sonic explorations. Now, he is turning his attentions to synthesizers with the unveiling of his dark ambient project, Je est un Autre – “I is another” – and the forthcoming debut album, titled Flatworm Mysticism. Like Bell Witch, the project derives its name from the works of Arthur Rimbaud, with Desmond taking further inspiration from the works of Arthur Schopenhauer and Fyodor Dostoevsky to address themes of “what is looking back from the disembodied reflection,” the title referring to the splitting of a flatworm, the two portions becoming distinct entities with a shared past but a separate future. He began composing the material for Flatworm Mysticism with the launch of the Bell Witch Patreon in early 2021, creating the tracks to accompany segments of influential movies, citing the stylistic influence of Tangerine Dream, Daphne Oram, Laurie Spiegel, and William Basinski. Mastered by James Plotkin, Flatworm Mysticism is due to be released on March 1 by Cestrum Nocturnum Recordings in digital and cassette formats in North America, while Cloudchamber Recordings will be releasing the album on CD in Europe – both are available to pre-order now, with “Death, the Musagetes” now streaming as a preview. Desmond plans for this to be the first in a series of further releases from Je est un Autre.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)