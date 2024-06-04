



More than a full year since the band’s last release, dark alternative collective Beauty in Chaos has unveiled a new single and video, titled “Diving For Pearls,” which made its premiere on Post-Punk.com . Featuring the vocals of The Mission’s Wayne Hussey, the track serves as the first taste of the group’s forthcoming album, Dancing with Angels, the music written by founder Michael Ciravolo with Michael Rozon; with Ciravolo saying that the song “may just be the best we’ve written together,” this marks Hussey’s fourth collaboration with Beauty in Chaos, formulating the lyrics in the midst of a bout with writer’s block. “For months, I’d listen, and I would come up with melodies aplenty, but no words,” Hussey explains, crediting his wife Cinthya, who provided backup vocals on the track, for suggesting that he write about a personal experience; “I got my mind focused in the right direction,” Hussey continues, “and while in the studio singing along to the track, I soon got the first line, with the rest following fairly easily…and quickly. It was a huge relief to have the elusive muse visit me again.” Calling it one of her favorite Beauty in Chaos songs, Cinthya adds, “Wayne was a bit stuck for ideas, so I threw an idea at him that was relevant and would be good to get out of his system.” Commenting that Hussey is a poet who has always claimed writer’s block during their past efforts together, Ciravolo remarks that “he proceeds to one-up our preceding song… which was damn good in my slightly biased opinion.” The accompanying video for “Diving For Pearls” was shot and directed by Vicente Cordero of Industrialism Films, with additional filming by Cinthya Hussey, edited by Ryan Conlon.







“Diving For Pearls” is now available digitally on Bandcamp, and as a limited edition CD single available on the band’s website. Hussey has previously appeared on such Beauty in Chaos songs as “Man of Faith” and “The Long Goodbye” from the band’s 2018 Finding Beauty in Chaos debut, the standalone “Darknesses” single in 2019, and “The Delicate Balance of All Things” off of 2020’s The Storm Before the Calm; Cinthya Hussey had previously appeared on the Rapid Reiteration Mix of “The Delicate Balance…” off the Out of Chaos Comes remix album, as well as on “Open Wound Heart” on 2022’s Behind the Veil. “Diving For Pearls” follows 2023’s “Kiss Me (Goodbye),” which featured Julian Shah-Tayler of The Singularity. Dancing with Angels is due to arrive on July 24.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)