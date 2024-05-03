



Now signed to COP International, Beastö Blancö continues to pursue its own adrenalized brand of rock & roll with the band’s new single, “Lowlands.” Produced by Chris Harms (Lord of the Lost), the song presents a hybrid of dirty electronics and swampy roots-based rock, with band co-founder Chuck Garric stating a desire to explore these different facets of Beastö Blancö’s sound, and praising Harms’ efforts. Like the preceding “Run For Your Life” single, “Lowlands” is an anthem to self-worth, which according to frontwoman Calico Cooper specifically addresses those people for whom nothing is enough, “a person who always tried to make me feel small,” in relationships, jobs, or even within families; Cooper continues, “I wanted it to ignite a fire under people to ask… ‘What makes this other person so great in the first place?’ Chances are, it’s you!”” Accompanying the song is a music video created by Cooper and Garric with Jed Williams, and also featuring Ava Vice, Anthony Montemarano, and Cortney Alexander, its evocative and vampiric imagery inspired by the 2002 motion picture Queen of the Damned.











“Lowlands” and “Run For Your Life” serve as the introductory singles to the band’s forthcoming KINETICA album, due to arrive on July 20 via COP International in digital, CD, and vinyl formats. Beastö Blancö has also announcing touring plans for the latter half of 2024, with summer festival appearances including Little Devil in The Netherlands, and in Germany the Free & Easy Festival, Euro Summer Tour, and Wacken Open Air; the band will then tour throughout Europe in November with Dead Daisies. A full listing of tour dates and ticket links can be found on the Beastö Blancö website.

Beastö Blancö

Website, Facebook, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram

COP International

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)