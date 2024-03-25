



Steven Wilson has demonstrated great versatility through his various musical endeavors, from the experimental art pop of No-Man, the progressive virtuosity of Porcupine Tree, to exploring all points in between with his solo efforts. The Itself of Itself marks the latest full-length album under his Bass Communion outlet, his first under the moniker since 2011‘s Cenotaph, and the project’s tenth overall; drawing heavily on the foundations of musique concrete, noise, abstract drones, and outsider ambient, the new album’s seven tracks present Wilson’s penchant for disquieting and claustrophobic sound design evoking simultaneous dread and enchantment, crafted by way of analogue synthesis and artefacts – tape hiss, static, and sonic discord “taking the music into a different space.” Due for release on May 24 via Fourth Dimension and the Lumberton Trading Company, The Itself of Itself can be pre-ordered now in CD format. Furthermore, Bass Communion will be appearing on the upcoming When Worlds Collide compilation with the track “The Ship Now Underwater,” also due to arrive in May via Fourth Dimension and the Lumberton Trading Company, and available for pre-order in dual-LP vinyl format; other artists on the compilation include Splintered, Band of Pain, Nick Mott, Senestera, Final, and Edward Ka-Spel.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)