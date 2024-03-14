



Barry Adamson has released “The Last Words of Sam Cooke” as his latest single, offering the first taste of his forthcoming album, Cut to Black. With lyrics by Siena Barnes, the song references the titular singer’s tragic death in December of 1964 at the Haçienda Motel in South Central Los Angeles; blending vibrant and upbeat soul and gospel undertones reminiscent of Cooke’s own R&B style, the chorus of “Lady, you shot me!” were reportedly Cooke’s last words, having been gunned down by the hotel manager allegedly in self defense. The rest of Cut to Black follows similar journeys of lives cut short, with Adamson explaining “I started to imagine my life without me in it – an author-as-observer, looking down upon this murky world during that time, and making a record of what I found there.” Furthermore, the album examines the persistence of racial issues in modern society following the Civil Rights movement of the 20th century. The album is available to pre-order via Barry Adamson’s webstore in digital, CD, and vinyl formats, due to arrive on May 17. Adamson will also be conducted a U.K. tour from May 22 to June 1, and a subsequent mainland European tour from June 3 to June 12, with a full listing of tour dates and ticket links available via his website.













Barry Adamson

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)