



Barry Adamson remains one of the most enigmatic and singular forces in music, heralded for his adventurous blends of jazz, soul, pop, post-punk, and electronica. Now, he has announced the release of his tenth studio album, Cut to Black, along with a U.K. and European tour; the U.K. leg will run from May 22 until June 1, with stops including Bristol, Brighton, London, Manchester, Glasgow, and more, before heading to mainland Europe from June 3 to June 12, performing in Amsterdam, Paris, Hamburg, and Berlin. A full listing of tour dates and ticket links can be found via Barry Adamson’s website. The tour will coincide with the release of Cut to Black in May, the album marking Adamson’s first solo studio effort since 2016’s Know Where to Run; in the interim, he released the Memento Mori anthology, along with a series of singles and EPs, with 2021’s Steal Away being the latest, as well as a 2023 reissue of 2018’s Can’t Get Loose. Most recently, Adamson created music for the Scala!!! documentary focusing on independent London cinema and named for the renowned Scala cinema in Kings Cross.









Barry Adamson

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)