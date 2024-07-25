



BARA HARI and genCAB have joined forces for a new single, titled “There Goes That Dream,” on which the two electro/industrial and dark synthpop artists address the challenges of being independent entities in an increasingly difficult artistic climate. Blending their darkly melodic sensibilities with a decidedly somber and striking production, lyrics like “The unpredictable nature to which we’re bound” and “You won’t need your breath, we get by with less” convey the pair’s themes of finding beauty in the process and reaching for what might be unattainable – “persevere no matter the cost.” Produced, mixed, and mastered by genCAB’s David Dutton, “There Goes That Dream” was written by Dutton with BARA HARI’s Sam Franco, the single offering the first new material from her since the release of her Lesser Gods album in May of 2023 via Re:Mission Entertainment. Released today, July 25, the single is available via Bandcamp.







Additionally, “There Goes That Dream” follows up on genCAB’s Signature Flaws album, released in October of 2023 via Metropolis Records. August 23 will see the release of the Let It Rip EP, serving as a precursor to the full-length III I II (Third Eye Gemini) due to arrive on September 20. The EP will feature the album track “Six Hits (Let It Be),” along with a Recycled remix of “Cancer Causes Life” from the aforementioned Signature Flaws, and the standalone “Down Where We Belong.” III I II (Third Eye Gemini) will feature four new tracks alongside re-recordings of five tracks from genCAB’s 2008 II transMuter debut, inspired by the positive reception earned for the 2023 revision of “Perish the Thought,” with an updated version of that track also present on the album; a re-recording of “DMT” from the band’s 2003 self-titled EP is also included, the song having first garnered attention on compilations by Glitch Mode Recordings, Dark Sonus, and Wet-Works Electrozine. Of the new versions, Dutton states that they remain faithful to the raw spirit and feel of the originals, but restructured with more confidence and conviction.

BARA HARI

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram

Re:Mission Entertainment

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram

genCAB

Facebook, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, Instagram

Metropolis Records

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)