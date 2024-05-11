



Jon Ehlers and Atif Haq have for more than a decade been blazing through the New York City underground as the post-industrial punk duo Bangladeafy. From the band’s new album comes the “Pastures” single, which sees the pair continuing down the synthpunk path laid down by 2020’s Housefly, exchanging the bass guitar for synthesizers to result in an explosive and noisy onslaught; as the third single from the forthcoming Vulture album, after “Whisper Rat” and “Beautification,” the song offers further evidence of the band continuing to move forward into new directions, while also returning to the youthful exuberance that first brought Haq and Ehlers together. “Once Ribboncutter had been released in 2018,” Ehlers explains, “I felt I personally had said all I needed to say on the bass guitar. My true passion has always been synthesizers.” The accompanying video for “Pastures” was created by Asmara Studio.







Vulture marks the fifth full-length studio album from Bangladeafy, mixed by Jonathan Vergara, mastered by Damien Moffitt, and due for release on June 21 via Nefarious Industries. Pre-orders for the album in digital, CD, and cassette formats are available now on Bandcamp, while a record release show has been scheduled to take place at Brooklyn Made on June 26. The band is named for Haq’s Bangladeshi heritage and Ehlers’ sensorineural hearing loss, with the latter stating, “I’ve certainly faced criticism or murmurings that I might not have what it takes to hang with the big dogs, so to speak, because there’s a limit to what a hearing disabled musician might be able to do. If anything, I feel that I’ve proved myself and have worked harder to get there.”





