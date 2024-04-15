



From the gritty streets of Baltimore comes the industrialized nü-metal of DEKAY as the enigmatic artist has now signed with Sliptrick Records. This announcement follows the March 15 independent release of his debut single, “FEAR (within),” and its corresponding video, demonstrating DEKAY’s aggressive merger of grinding riffs, haunting atmospheres. and driving synthetic rhythms; inspired by Static-X, DOPE, and MINISTRY, the label praises DEKAY’s aims “to redefine the boundaries of industrial/metal,” with more music currently in the works, to be revealed as the year progresses. The artist is also endorsed by Freestate Custom Guitars, SlimeWire Cables, and Deville Ink, demonstrating a dedication to achieve excellence in his craft.





Ilker Yücel