



2022 saw the release of The Death of Peace of Mind, the third full-length album from rock and metalcore act Bad Omens; now, the band is expanding on the album with the announcement of a four-issue monthly comic book series and accompanying soundtrack, titled Concrete Jungle ; named for the album’s opening track, and created by Bad Omens founder Noah Sebastian in collaboration with comic creators Kevin Roditeli and Nicola Izzo, the series presents a dystopian vide of a futuristic Los Angeles ravaged by gang warfare, with the band cast as antiheroes taking on crime lords while straddling the lines of morality.

From the soundtrack album comes “The Drain,” which sees Bad Omens collaborating with electronic act Swarm and industrial rock trio HEALTH; vocals are shared by Sebastian and HEALTH’s Jacob Duzxik, resulting in a symbiotic synergy of styles that matches the bleak energy of the comic. Also from the soundtrack is the remix of “The Death of Peace of Mind” created by producer and sound designer So Wylie, with both tracks presented with visualizers animated by Matt Paulsen and Braintickle Studio, the art style mirroring that of the comic. In addition, the Concrete Jungle soundtrack will feature remixes and guest appearances by Poppy, We Are Fury, iRis.EVE, Thuosand Below, Bob Vylan, Wargasm, and more. Available to pre-order, Concrete Jungle [The OST] will be released on May 31 via Sumerian Records and Loma Vista Recordings, with the first issue of the Concrete Jungle comic available to purchase via Sumerian Comics.











Bad Omens will be soon be embarking on the Concrete Forever Tour, performing in the U.S. from April 21-May 18, with stops including San Antonio, Albuquerque, Tulsa, Las Vegas, St. Louis, two back-to-back shows in Dallas, and more; several of the dates are already sold out. The band will then perform a series of U.K. and European dates from June 7-July 7, including festival appearances at Download, Hellfest, Tuska, and more, before returning to the U.S. for Upheaval in Grand Rapids, MI and Inkcarceration Festival in Mansfield, OH. A full listing of tour and festival dates can be found on Bad Omens’ website.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)