



While it’s been three years since the revered vocalist and electronic artist signed with COP International, Azam Ali hasn’t been sitting idly with the announcement that her latest album is nearing its fruition. The as-yet-untitled studio effort will marks Ali’s first new material since 2019’s Phantoms, now due to arrive later this year on the eminent label headed by Christian Petke; “Seeing his great passion for the music he meticulously curates and releases on COP International,” Ali explains, “reawakened the joy I experienced in the early days of my career when I would collaborate with a label to produce a body of work that raised the bar artistically.” Petke mirrors the sentiment by calling Ali “a storyteller whose art connects us with the profound beauty of our shared human journey.” Ali’s association with COP International was first announced in January of 2021, thanks in large part to the efforts of producer/musician and COP A&R agent John Fryer, who was reported to be working on what is now confirmed to be a separate project with her. She concludes, “I am truly proud to be releasing this new album with an impassioned visionary like Christian who cares deeply about the music and artists he works with.” More details will be announced as they become available.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)