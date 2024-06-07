



It’s been more than six years since the Minneapolis gothic/rock trio made its comeback, and Autumn is making good on this return with the release of a new single and music video, titled “Catacombs.” Making its premiere on Post-Punk.com , the song takes inspiration from a recent trip to Paris, whose underground passages and catacombs are the stuff of historical intrigue and legends; “I was blown away by the simple truths revealed in the walls of bones reaching up like great scaffolding,” explains vocalist Julie Plante, stating that such truths were comforting and strengthening her acceptance “that I am part of the natural world.” Adding to the somber and reflective tone was the passing of Plante’s father in the midst of the lockdowns, the singer commenting that “we are each born alone and will ultimately die alone, and yet we are never alone,” with these themes culminating in lyrics about lovers facing the end together and reflecting on shared memories. Produced, recorded, mixed, and mastered by longtime friend and collaborator William Faith (The Bellwether Syndicate, Faith and the Muse), “Catacombs” is the first offering from the band’s fourth full-length album, Songs About Dying, following up on 2018’s Chandelier; the video, also directed by Faith, blends performance footage and wintery scenes to depict “the thin line between life and death.” Faith adds that “The video was much more me finding creative ways to manifest Julie’s vision of the narrative; she had a strong concept in place for this, and we trekked all over the place to make sure we hit all the marks she was after.” The “Catacombs” single is available to purchase/stream on Bandcamp; a release date for Songs About Dying has not yet been announced. Furthermore, Autumn will be performing at Dark Ceremony Festival in Houston, TX on June 15 alongside fellow goth/rock and post-punk acts Clan of Xymox, Twin Tribes, Curse Mackey, SINE, Chameleons, and more, with additional info available on the festival’s Facebook event page.









