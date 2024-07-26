



As revered in metal as in the industrial community, Author & Punisher has been a singular entity in modern music for the past two decades. Continuing to celebrate the momentous anniversary, the eminent industrial doom act will be heading to Europe and the U.K. in August, co-headlining with Canadian noise and post-hardcore act KEN mode for what is sure to be an ear-shattering and soul-crushing sonic onslaught. Aiding and abetting the two acts on select dates will be fellow practitioners of noise therapy like El Moono, Genuflection, God Alone, and Strangers with Guns, with the tour spanning from August 3-18; stops include Glasgow, London, Dublin, Brighton, Manchester, Belfast, Bristol, Nijmegen, Francavilla al Mare, Gyöngyös, and more. A full listing of tour dates and ticket links can be found on Author & Punisher’s website, the U.K. and European dates following up on the North American tour that took place earlier this year. Author & Punisher’s latest release was the cover of Rosalía’s “Motomami,” released on February 23, which followed up on 2022’s Krüller on Relapse Records; the album had appeared on ReGen Magazine ‘s “Top 50 Albums of 2022.” KEN mode released its ninth album Void in September of 2023 via Artoffact Records, earning a spot on ReGen ‘s “Top 50 Albums of 2023.”









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)