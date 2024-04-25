



It’s been just over a year since the Australian post-punk act released its debut album, but Dust is clearly on a roll. First to follow up on 2023’s Et Cetera, Etc was a remix companion on April 19, with the new “Trust U See” single and video following a mere five days later; having become a staple opening song in Dust’s live sets, the band refers to the song as an “alarming and visceral sonic exploration of both literal and underlying feelings,” drawing lyrically from vocalist/guitarist Justin Teale’s struggles and frustrations with pain relief and trust in relationships. “Trust U See” also saw the band working in a full studio environment for the first time after producing past material on their own, allowing Dust to be more involved and experimental, with the frenetic video directed and edited by Nikola Jokanovic.











Released on April 24, “Trust U See” is available now on Bandcamp via Kanine Records. The Et Cetera, Etc Remixes EP features contributions by GAUCI, Godriguez, 700 Feel, Soul Wun, and Fritz and Baby Bruh, with Dust expressing their excitement at having had the opportunity to collaborate and expand their scope to other genres. “We intentionally withheld prompts or any guide and let each artist take any angle they wanted, with whichever song, and show their own sound. We wanted each song to be different and contrast each other while still keeping the energy of the original on the EP..” Et Cetera, Etc was released on March 29, 2023, featuring the 2022 single “The Gutter,” with the band having first formed in 2020 and releasing Stare” and “No Use” the following year. The band is comprised of Justin Teale and Gabriel Stove on guitars and vocals, bassist Liam Smith, drummer Kye Cherry, and Adam Ridgway on guitar and saxophone. Dust will be performing live throughout 2024 in Australia, Sweden, Denmark, The Netherlands, and on a string of U.K. and Ireland dates supporting Interpol and Iceage; a full listing of tour dates and ticket links can be found on the band’s website.











