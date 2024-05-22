



Auger has been in the midst of a rigorous touring schedule, which sees the band now scheduled to perform at various festivals, as well as the forthcoming We Love Dark Music Tour of The Netherlands. Joined by Dutch acts Darker and Palais Ideal, as well as Belgian darkwave outfit Korinthians, the tour runs for a three consecutive dates in September followed by four consecutive dates in December, with the final date of December 15 featuring La Lune Noire in place of Korinthians; each evening will be closed out by a set from DJ Dragnet, with the tour presented in association with PlusWelt Promotion.







Prior to the We Love Dark Music Tour, Auger will be performing in Germany at the Eastside Festival in Karlsbad on July 5, and then on July 27 in Köln at the Amphi Festival – the Eastside Festival lineup also includes Laibach, Mesh, Robert Görl of DAF, Black Nail Cabaret, Icon of Coil, De/Vision, Empathy Test, and more; Amphi’s lineup also features Diary of Dreams, Eisbrecher, Hocico, Front Line Assembly, Kælan Mikla, Project Pitchfork, Then Comes Silence, Solar Fake, Ultra Sunn, Agent Side Grinder, and more. Auger will then perform on August 24 in Oostende, Belgium at the W-Festival with Girls Under Glass, The Cassandra Complex, Combichrist, Suicide Commando, Diary of Dreams, Twin Tribes, and Chameleons.

Full lineups and itineraries can be found via the festivals’ individual websites, while Auger’s tour dates and ticket links can be found on the band’s website and PlusWelt Promotion website.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)