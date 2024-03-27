



With a new studio album to be released this May, Ataraxia has revealed a new music video for “Viriditas.” Calling the video “a tribute to México and Latin American friends and listeners” that have supported and embraced the Italian neoclassical and darkwave band, the song is titled for a Latin term derived from the semantic root of “viridis” (green), which relates to the inherent traits of spiritual vigor and energy in nature and humanity; other words like vir (man), virgo (maiden), ver (springtime), vis (strength), virtus (value), and vita (vital principle) are also derived from this root word, which was much loved by German Benedictine polymath, writer, composer, philosopher, and mystic Hildegard Von Bingen – a.k.a. Saint Hildegard. The video for “Viriditas” also serves as Ataraxia’s dedication to classical guitarist Vittorio Vandelli, who in the band’s words “channels and brings us sublime melodies.”







“Viriditas” will be featured on the forthcoming Centaurea, to be released on May 22 via The Circle Music; as the 29th studio effort from Ataraxia, the title refers to a Golden Age brought to light. The album is part of a trilogy that began with the preceding Pomegranate – The Chant of the Elementals, to be concluded with the next album. The lyrics of Centaurea feature the poems of Francesca Nicoli and Mara Paltrinieri sung in several languages – ancient and modern – with cellist Totem Bara appearing on three tracks. Pre-orders for Centaurea in digital, CD, gold vinyl, and box set formats are available now via The Circle Music’s webstore – the gold vinyl is limited to 500 copies, while the box set is limited to 200 copies.

