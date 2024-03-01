



As the band was founded on March 2, 2019, Ashes Fallen is celebrating its fifth anniversary with today’s release of the appopriately titled V. “I can’t believe we’ve been doing this for five years,” says vocalist/multi-instrumentalist James Perry, with the EP featuring three remixes of tracks from across the Sacramento trio’s discography – the Diaspora mix of “We Belong Nowhere” from 2021’s A Fleeting Melody Out of a Fading Dream, the Come Undone mix of “Unrequited” from the 2019 self-titled debut, and the Ninth Circle remix of “Damn Me” from 2023’s Walk Through Fire. “Think of these as ‘what-ifs,'” Perry explains, “what if we’d taken Ashes Fallen in a different musical direction along the way?” With 100% of the EP’s sales to be donated to support the humanitarian and medical care efforts of Doctors Without Borders, V is the band’s dedication to global victims of war, famine, and injustice. The V EP is available now for digital download via Bandcamp.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)