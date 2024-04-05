



Along with his own Megastructure_ imprint, Joey Gonzalez has released music under the moniker of Blush Response with such labels as Sonic Groove, Schematic Music Company, Ant-Zen, Basic Unit Productions, and more; now, he is adding Artoffact Records to the list with the forthcoming release of SPRAWL_ this summer. With “Avulsion” available to preview now, the album marks Blush Response’s debut with the label, having released in late 2023 the In Exile album with Ancient Methods, Dimensional Research via Erica Synths’ Kontaktor Records; the new album showcases 10 new tracks of the project’s distinctive merger of EBM, IDM, industrial, and techno, with two tracks featuring contributions by Marc Heal (Cubanate, C-Tec, MC Lord of the Flies). Pre-orders for SPRAWL_ are available now on Bandcamp in digital and CD formats. Blush Response also appears on the forthcoming Infinite Darkness album from fellow industrial/techno act Black Asteroid, due to be released on May 3 also via Artoffact; he has also collaborated with and/or remixed the likes of Fear Factory, The Anix, Hakai.exe, Rhys Fulber, Sølve, Orphx, and Louisahhh.





Blush Response

Website, Facebook, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram

Megastructure_

Facebook, Bandcamp, Instagram

Artoffact Records

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)