



From The Joy Thieves comes The Heart of the Worm, the latest EP showcasing the Chicago underground alt. rock and industrial collective’s adventurous musical spirit. Released today, March 22, via Armalyte Industries, the EP presents two new tracks to follow up on the band’s 2022 6 to 3 EP and the 2023 Dissent-ertainment remix companion, with the first track, “Spilt Milk,” in an original and a clean version, both written by Dan Milligan and Matthew Lee Clark; the second track, “Relentless” was written by Milligan with veteran Joy Thief Mike Reidy (W.O.R.M., Dogtablet). The Heart of the Worm was mastered by James Scott at Populist Recording + Mastering, with artwork by Greg Rolfes of Eleven12 Design & Photography; the EP is available now via Bandcamp. The band released the American Parasite full-length album in July of 2021, with a new album currently in the works.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)