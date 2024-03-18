



Rochester, NY synthwave and alt. pop artist Joey Arena has dropped his latest single and music video, with “What’s Your Damage?” presenting a personal refeclection on a former’s partner’s behavior. Mixed, mastered, and produced by Steve Sopchak, with additional production by Ice Nine Kills guitarist Justin “JD” DeBlieck, the song addresses Arena’s understanding that a cycle of turmoil can persist amid a desire to make amends, leading to the realization that one need not bear the burden of responsibility alone; “more than anything, it was about reflecting on a breakup and realizing that it’s not you, it’s her,” Arena comments, “What damage was done to her that she treated you so badly?” The accompanying video matches Arena’s distinctly ’80s-inspired electronic pop vibe, created by Gavin Tiltshift.







Arena has spent the last two years working on new material in the studio, as well as retaining his master recordings following a deal with Imagen/Warner; 2021 saw Arena releasing the debut “Fever” single, as well as a cover of Van Halen’s “Dreams,” which was famously endorsed by the Red Rocker himself, vocalist Sammy Hagar. “What’s Your Damage?” is now available via most major digital outlets.

Arena

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)