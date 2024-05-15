



Augustus Watkins certainly has his hands full working in such acts as Bijou Noir, Tulip Tiger, and DEATHDANCE. Now, he’s revealed the music video for his latest single under the synthpop moniker of Apology Kink, titled “Let Me Be Your Heartthrob.” Building on his past output, and infused with a darkened ambience, the song and its accompanying B-side “Cult of Your Touch” showcase the L.A.-based project’s “shadowy theatricality and iconoclastic queerness” with Watkins’ lyrics and vocals adorning the vintage synthpop production of Garrett Neal (Usonia, Holidae). The single marks the project’s debut of original material after Apology Kink appeared on ParaLuna Records’ Retronomicon compilation with a cover of Pet Shop Boys’ “West End Girls” earlier this year; the Let Me Be Your Heartthrob single was released via GIVE/TAKE on April 19, and the band is scheduled to perform in Los Angeles and West Hollywood on June 15 and 16, respectively.









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)