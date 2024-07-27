



Since the band’s formation in 2017, Antler Family has been alluring audiences in the Oakland and San Francisco area with a boisterous blend of grungy, sludgy alt. rock with gothic and noisy punk undertones. Originally released as a single in January of 2018 and then featured on the band’s eponymous debut album in 2024, “Bring Me Back My Love” is now presented with an atmospheric and evocative music video directed and edited by vocalist/guitarist Mia Dean; with cinematography by frequent collaborator Ehret Fieldhouse, the video follows actor Bea Sandri wandering through the woods, immersed and seemingly lost in a reality of her own, contrasting with the controlled chaos of performance footage of the band. “I met Bea Sandri in Film School and was impressed with the way she expressed herself,” Dean explains, “She is young, but really into 90’s esthetics, and Kurt Cobain, which suits our kind of grunge, nostalgia vibe.”











The Antler Family self-titled debut was released on January 26 of this year in digital and vinyl formats via Boner Records, recorded by the band in 2019, but delayed due to physical and mental difficulties in the midst of the pandemic. The album also includes such singles as “King Tide,” “The Widow’s Call,” and “Captive.” The band consists of the aforementioned Mia Dean on vocals and guitar, Tom Dean on keyboards and bass, guitarist and backing vocalist Tom Flynn, and Stark Raving Brad on drums; the Deans have also released music as Blood Moon Wedding, while Flynn has been a prominent figure in the San Francisco punk scene, working with the likes of Star Pimp, Fang, Duh, Tapeworm, and Melvins, as well as founding Boner Records in the early ’80s. Stark Raving Brad is also well known in the San Francisco scene, having played with Hellbillies and The Freak Accident.





Antler Family

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)