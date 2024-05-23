



Xenophone International has announced the release of a new album from Anna Öberg, marking the Swedish synthpop artist’s first full-length effort since 2020’s Varelser inuti. Produced and mixed by Charles Storm, SIN was crafted from numerous field recordings made by Öberg over the past several years – sounds of animals and nature converge with a blend of EBM and electro-pop stylings, as well as organic instruments and adventurous vocal techniques with Swedish, Irish, and Arabic tones. Stating that she doesn’t apologize, emotional themes of the concept of sin resound throughout, with Öberg explaining that the word exists in every language, but with different meanings and applications. The album has been spearheaded by such singles as “Mitt sista hopp” and “Njut en minut” in 2023, and “S​ä​g det igen” this past April. SIN will be released on June 7.





Anna Öberg

Xenophone International

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)