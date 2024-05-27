



Hailing from Los Angeles and with a debut album soon to arrive, Ghetto Vampire has unveiled a visualizer for the new single, “Everything.” The band’s particular style of industrial/rock draws more heavily from current trends of hip-hop, EDM, trap, and metal, seeking to eschew the more prevalent “evil disco” and retro electronic sounds; although never labeling himself a true “musician,” founder Animositi had already garnered attention for bizarre videos and his own dance/rock singles before bringing the current band lineup together, their collective identities shrouded in mystery. Ghetto Vampire’s personal image is further obfuscated by the intensely disturbing visuals depicted in “Everything,” an A.I.-augmented nightmare influenced by the Five Nights at Freddy’s (FNAF) franchise, as well as the 2021 motion picture Willy’s Wonderland, directed by Kevin Lewis and starring Nicolas Cage. According to the band, the intent was to portray “the desire to feel like something by being anything that even remotely resembles being real… only to find out it’s all an illusion.” The band further comments that the visualizer is “not all pure A.I.; it’s layers over actors and bandmates and sets.”







Released on May 24, “Everything” is the first in a forthcoming series of singles and A.I. video creations to lead toward the release of the debut album, titled Out of My Darkness and Under Your Covers. Rolling Stone Argentina editor-in-chief Daniel Flores describes Ghetto Vampire’s sound as “urban industrial,” likening it to “a sound answer to the dark web.”

Ghetto Vampire/Animositi

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)