



Taiwanese industrial act Anger (奰) has joined forces with John Gerteisen of Hexen Prozess for a new helping of electrified and noisy industrial/punk. Written and performed by Anger (奰) founder B.W., “The Purge” addresses ideological differences and the exploitation of noble causes, establishing a seemingly untouchable veneer of virtue to conceal their true nature, which the artist calls “A very dangerous setup when in the wrong hands.” With Gerteisen providing a dynamic synth solo, B.W. further explains the song’s inspiration, “It’s a situation in which they can basically persecute or blackmail anybody for financial gains, clout, or simply to eliminate opponents. And there’s always going to be an army of volunteers, ready to pull off a smear campaign for them. After all, everybody wants to appear to be virtuous and flawless online.”







Now available on Bandcamp, “The Purge” marks the first single of 2024 from Anger (奰), and the artist’s third overall after 2023’s “Cyberanarchia” and <"The End Is Nigh.” Anger (奰) will be releasing a debut EP, Refutation of All Heresies, on March 15, with a full-length studio album, Grandiose Delusions, to follow in the third quarter of 2024. Gerteisen has collaborated in the past with such aggressive electro/industrial acts as Die Sektor, Diverje, and Auspex; Hexen Prozess and Anger (奰) will also be a featured collaboration on the forthcoming Outer Darkness: Inquisition Vol. 1 compilation.

Anger (奰)

Bandcamp, Instagram

Hexen Prozess

Website, Facebook, Instagram

Outer Darkness Records

Website, YouTube, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)