



Since the band’s foundation in 2010, Amerakin Overdose has been presenting a decidedly groove-oriented brand of industrialized shock rock and nü-metal, with themes touching on societal decay and disillusionment, corruption, and humanity’s self-destructive tendencies. Due to arrive this summer is the band’s latest album, Artificial Infection, which the band has been teasing over the past year with the “Neurostatic,” “Disconnect,” and “Bleed” singles, as well as 2022’s “Agastopia.” All four songs will be remastered for the final album release, with the Portland trio of Cody Perez, Pito Perez, and Brick Drumwell working with The Human at Human Studios in the band’s hometown, and Ukrainian producer Nikolas Roy Quemtri at his Studio. Artificial Infection follows up on 2016’s The Great Amerakin Dream, and will be released in digital and CD formats on July 12. Furthermore, Amerakin Overdose will be performing throughout the spring and summer, with upcoming appearances at the Milwaukee Metal Fest on May 16, and the Rock Fest in Cadott, WI on July 18; a full listing of live dates and ticket links can be found on the band’s website.

















Amerakin Overdose

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)