



Claus Larsen and John R. Mirland have kept busy in their numerous projects, and now, the duo has announced the latest album from Am Tierpark. Shameless will be the pair’s fifth full-length outing under the moniker, effectively celebrating the tenth anniversary of the Danish synthpop act’s formation; with Larsen responsible for lyrics and vocals while Mirland handles the music and production, the album’s title refers to the band’s continuously “uncompromising quest for the great melody and chorus where nothing is ever too much,” with themes revolving around anxiety, melancholy, and sexuality. Due to arrive on June 7 via their own LÆBEL imprint, Shameless is now available to pre-order on Bandcamp in digital and CD formats, the latter appearing in a limited run of 500 copies, with the first 200 autographed – “So Bright” and “Children of the Future” can be preview streamed now. In the interim since 2022’s Forevermore, Larsen had released two entries in his Æppreciation covers album series, as well as several standalone singles and EPs, and produced and appeared on SINE’s Luxuria album, released via Re:Mission Entertainment on January 18; Mirland most recently released the Hermetic EP under his M73 outlet, as well as the Submerged – Live at Lygten Station album from his solo Mirland outfit. This past March saw the duo releasing With Disgust, their sophomore effort under the punk and metal project Gusten.





Am Tierpark

Website, Facebook, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram

LÆBEL

Bandcamp



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)