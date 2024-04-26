



The slow burn can often be the most dreadful, and All Are to Return clearly takes this notion seriously with today’s release of the Dutch industrial/doom duo’s latest album. AATR III marks the band’s fourth overall release, full of noisy and experimental compositions that reflect the urgency and despair of a world racing toward extinction; topics such as the catastrophic effects of capitalism and corporatism on the global climate and natural ecosystems abound on AATR III, with the band stating definitively that “What is lost is lost forever.” Released via Tartarus Records, the album is available digitally and in a limited run of 50 cassette copies through the Tartarus webstore and Bandcamp, with “Drift” offering a streaming example. Produced by All Are to Return with Eeli Helin, who also mixed the album, AATR III follows up on the 2020 All Are to Return self-titled debut and 2021’s AATR II EP; 2022 saw the release of the standalone “A State in Fear” single, available as a name-your-price item. A full album stream was hosted by CVLT Nation on April 24.





