Although most commonly associated with the legendary WaxTrax! Records, Front 242 has also held a longstanding association with Belgium’s Alfa Matrix, with the label now announcing repressings of the EBM pioneers’ Two In One and Geography in clear transparent vinyl. Due to arrive on September 6, and packaged in vintage artwork, Two In One compiles the band’s first two-track singles, featuring remasters of hits “Body to Body” and “U-Men,” as well as “Principles” and “Ethics.” As the band’s earliest released recordings, they feature founding members Dirk Bergen and Daniel B., originally released to signal the Geography debut album in 1982.
Geography and the Two In One 12-inch can be purchased separately, as well as in a special bundle package that includes a tote bag. Most recently on June 7, Alfa Matrix released a remastered digital edition of Front 242’s Endless Riddance EP, while WaxTrax! Records released an anniversary pressing in standard black vinyl and a clear vinyl run limited to 1,250 copies (also available via Alfa Matrix), with an additional 250 packaged with a special long sleeve shirt. Digital editions of Geography and Two In One are also available.
Front 242 is currently in the midst of the Black Out Tour, which mark the band’s final live performances. A full listing of tour dates can be found on the Front 242 website.
Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)