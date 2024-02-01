



AL1CE has enjoyed a steady stream of releases while maintaining a rigorous touring schedule. Now, with a scheduled appearance at this year’s Dark Force Fest, the Los Angeles electro/rock band has announced dates for a spring tour, with plans to revamp the show with an even more extravagent setup – incorporating more lights, updated sound, every aspect is being considered “to truly create what we like to call a live music ritual.” Beginning on April 11 with a livestream on the AL1CE.tv Twitch channel, the So Below Spring Tour will then run from April 14 to May 4, with stops including El Paso, St. Louis, Niagra Falls, Dallas, Albuquerque, Tucson, Houston, and more; a full listing of tour dates and ticket links can be found on the band’s website, while members of the AL1CE Inner Circle will have opportunities for meet-and-greets and other VIP options.







Since the 2021 release of As Above, AL1CE has released a series of singles, including “Drown” and “Time” in 2022, followed by “See Me” in 2023; the band also unveiled in 2023 the “theme song” for the Image Comics title The Dead Lucky . Presented by VampireFreaks , Dark Force Fest will be taking place in Parsippany, NJ on the weekend of April 19-21, with AL1CE scheduled to perform on April 20; the event also includes Stabbing Westward, Nitzer Ebb, Rabbit Junk, Gothminister, Priest, Vision Video, Then Comes Silence, Ayria, System Syn, Creux Lies, Dawn of Ashes, FGFC820, KANGA, MOЯIS BLAK, I:Scintilla, Ego Likenes, and more. Tickets are available now via EventBrite.





AL1CE

Website, Facebook, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram

Mankind is Obsolete

Website, Facebook, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram

Dark Force Fest

Website, Facebook, Instagram

VampireFreaks

Website, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)