



Drifting from frigid tundras toward cybernetic dystopia, Dan Barrett has announced his latest release under the moniker of Aetherium Nebula, titled Arcsec City I. The EP serves as the first chapter in the titular Arcsec City trilogy, the overarching cyberpunk themes drawing more from authors like Peter Watts, Walter Jon Williams, Iain M. Banks, and of course William Gibson, contrasting from the ancient and otherworldly sounds presented on 2023’s Glacialis Mundi, those more akin to the weird fiction of John W. Campbell and H.P. Lovecraft; with “Interfacting with Dead Aethetrium Tech” now available to preview, Barrett explains that the Arcsec City series offers a soundtrack for “illegal underground laboratories, lobotomized cyborg assassins, dystopian megacities, derelict slums, weaponized memory editing, and illicit, unregulated biohacks.” Due for release on March 1 via Arcane Dirge, exclusively in 24bit sound, Arcsec City I is accompanied by a PDF containing a corresponding short story and six panels of artwork.





Aetherium Nebula

Website, Facebook, Instagram

Arcane Dirge

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)