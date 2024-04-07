



King Crimson had consistenly redefined the parameters of progressive rock for more than five decades, incorporating numerous musical styles across numerous lineup changes under the stewardship of founder Robert Fripp. From 1981 to 1984, the lineup of Fripp, Adrian Belew, Tony Levin, and Bill Bruford released three albums – Discipline, Beat, and Three of a Perfect Pair – that saw the band experimenting with new wave, post-punk, gamelan, electronics, and proto-industrial modes that would inform much of the band’s material in later incarnations. Now, Belew and Levin have joined forces with TOOL drummer Danny Carey and guitarist extraordinaire Steve Vai for a new band celebrating this specific period of King Crimson, appropriately named Beat. Having been granted Fripp’s blessing, the quartet will be performing throughout North America from September 12 to November 8, with the setlist comprised of material from King Crimson’s ’80s period, with stops on the tour including Los Angeles, San Diego, Dallas, Phoenix, Atlanta, Orlando, Fort Lauderdale, DC, New York, Richmond, Boston, Rochester, Cleveland, Minneapolis, Denver, Las Vegas, and more; Canadian shows include Halifax, Montreal, Toronto, and Moncton. A full listing of tour dates and ticket links is available via the Beat website.







Following the 2022 release of the highly acclaimed In the Court of the Crimson King documentary, Fripp stated that the 2021 lineup would be the final incarnation of King Crimson; this lineup included Fripp, Levin, Mel Collins, Pat Mastelotto, Gavin Harrison, Jeremy Stacey, and Jakko Jakszyk. Stacey had joined in 2016 after Bill Rieflin minimized his participation as his health declined, ultimately passing away in 2020. Rieflin is best known for his work in such bands as MINISTRY, Revolting Cocks, KMFDM, Pigface, R.E.M., and more.

Outside of King Crimson, Levin and Mastelotto continued to perform together in Stick Men with Markus Reuter, the trio joining Adrian Belew’s own power trio and touring together as The Crimson ProjeKCt from 2011 to 2014; after his departure from King Crimson in 2008, Belew has continued to perform songs from throughout his tenure with the band. Belew and Vai are fellow alumni of Frank Zappa, both having begun their careers as innovative guitarists with the legendary musician.





Beat

Website, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram

King Crimson

Website, Facebook, SoundCloud, YouTube, Instagram

Adrian Belew

Website, Facebook, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram

Tony Levin

Website, Facebook, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube, Imstagram

Steve Vai

Website, Facebook, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram

Danny Carey

Website, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)