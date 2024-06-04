



Best known for his work in Haex and Sterling Silicon, Adam V. Jones has announced the release of Stab in the Dark, the debut album under the banner of Mortal Realm. With “Trash” and “Death Debt” available to preview now, the band’s core remains firmly planted in industrial rhythms and harsh synth textures, while touching on other modes in goth, post-punk, dark electro, and even the more melodic elements of synthpop. Having first hinted at the project with a cryptic teaser this past February, Mortal Realm has already earned accolades from such notable publications as A Model of Control and I Die: You Die . The album marks the first new musical output from Jones since Haex’s Aethyr Abyss Void album in 2021, followed the next year by the Reflections remix EP. With seven tracks in total, Stab in the Dark is due to arrive on July 5 via Negative Gain Productions in digital, CD, and vinyl formats available to pre-order now on Bandcamp.





Mortal Realm

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp, Instagram

Negative Gain Productions

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)