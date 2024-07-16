



From the New York trio’s forthcoming album comes “Disgust,” the latest single and music video by A Place to Bury Strangers. Directed and edited by Bodega’s Ben Hozie, and shot with Joe Wakeman, the video is as noisy and distorted as the song, the analog and televisual imagery creating a “cine-cubism” that places the band members in multiple angles within the same frame to contrast with the relative simplicity of the composition; “I wrote this song just on open strings,” Ackermann explains, “so it could be played with just one hand: dumb and fun,” expressing frustration and raw emotion mirrored by Hozie’s dissociative visuals.







“Disgust” marks the lead single from Synthesizer, the seventh full-length album from A Place to Bury Strangers, and the first to feature the current lineup of Ackermann with John and Sandra Fedowtiz on the rhythm section of bass and drums, respectively. “I wanted to write songs everyone was excited about playing,” Ackermann says, with Synthesizer presenting a stylistic reinvention for the band, as well as a technical one as it features a synthesizer built specifically for the record; furthermore, the cover doubles as a circuit board and functional synth for fans to utilize. Ackermann calls the album chaotic, yet human, as well as “romantic, colorful, loud as hell.”







Produced, recorded, and mastered by Ackermann, Synthesizer is due to be released on October 4 via Dedstrange, with pre-orders available in digital, CD, and vinyl formats via Bandcamp in Europe, and in the U.S. through Hello Merch and Death By Audio. A Place to Bury Strangers will also be performing throughout Europe, the U.K., and the U.S. from July 20 to November 9, with a full list of tour dates and ticket links available via the band’s website.





