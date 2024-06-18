



Vancouver aggrotech and industrial noise act 40 Octaves Below has announced the release of Industrial Vomitorium, marking the band’s fourth full-length studio effort. Spearheaded by the “Vomitous” and “Teratophilia” singles, the album is described as “a celebration of disjointed composition and experimentation,” following up on 2023’s MetaVersUs. Furthermore, the opening title track sees 40 Octaves Below founder Drake Moore joined by vocalist Jesse Ellytt (ex-Hem Netjer), while the album concludes with a cover of Joy Division’s “She’s Lost Control.” Mastered by Anthony (H), Industrial Vomitorium is due to be released on July 23, with digital pre-oreders available now on Bandcamp; the “Teratophilia” single was released on May 21, featuring remixes by Anthony (H), Antigen Shift, Live Evil Productions, and SinThya.









40 Octaves Below

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)