



Since the band’s inception in 1991, 16volt has been virtually synonymous with coldwave and machine/rock as Eric Powell and his numerous bandmates over the years have helped to define and shape the style. It’s been seven years since the release of the Dead On Arrivals EP, which was preceded by 2016’s The Negative Space; the EP was heralded by many as a return to form after The Negative Space saw the band experimenting with more organic sounds and subtler atmospheres with producer Marc Jordan, polarizing many fans clamoring for a kickstart to the band’s earlier industrial energy. Now once again signed to Metropolis Records and with those two releases long out-of-print, 16volt has announced the May 3 release of Negative On Arrivals, defined as “an epic Re:Issue” that features nine tracks – four from The Negative Space and five from Dead On Arrivals – to present a more refined and unified vision of 16volt from this later era. Digital pre-orders for Negative On Arrivals are available now. Most recently, 16volt performed at ColdWaves XI in 2023, Powell only occasionally dropping hints of new material in the works.

16volt

Metropolis Records

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)