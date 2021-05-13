



Digital Negative, the newly formed duo of Richard Johnson (Drugs of Faith, Agoraphobic Nosebleed) and Danie Euphrat (Person918x, Timmy Sells His Soul), has premiered the visualizer for “Strange Loop,” the introductory single from the band’s upcoming self-titled debut EP. Formed during the 2020 quarantines, the band recorded the EP as a series of experiments in crafting “a brutal industrial sonic landscape.” “Samples were selected for this song,” Euphrat explains about the single, “with an ear towards high-impact percussion and ominous synths,” with Johnson adding that the band “wanted to start it off with a bang.” Making its premiere via No Echo , the publication describes Digital Negative’s tracks as “jarring journeys that build and flow in an almost cinematic way.”







With a release date of May 21 via Hostile 1 Tapes, the Digital Negative EP will be released in digital and cassette formats, with the latter appearing in limited hand-numbered quantities of 100; pre-orders are available via Bandcamp, with the cassette edition available from Hostile 1 Tapes. The tracks “Strange Loop” and “Self-Crash” are available to preview stream.





Digital Negative

Twitter, Bandcamp

Hostile 1 Tapes

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)